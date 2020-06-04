Some strong storms, some sizzling heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While there is a chance of storms today, conditions continue to point to drier and hotter days ahead. For a while. Some triple-digit highs are likely in the area before a bit of relief from the heat arrives. For a while. (UPDATED at 7:11 AM CDT with additional tropical storm information).
This afternoon spotty storms may develop nearly anywhere in West Texas, including the KCBD viewing area. Storms are expected to move generally to the southeast. The strongest storms may produce damaging wind gusts and hail up to about one inch in diameter.
Today otherwise will be mostly sunny with just a slight breeze. Highs will again be in the 90s, with mid-90s in the northwestern viewing area to near 100 degrees in the northeastern viewing area. You’ll find my forecast high for Lubbock in the forecast section here on our Weather Page (after closing this story).
Tomorrow storms are not expected, with the possible exception of the far northwestern viewing area. Storms forming over or near the mountains of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado in the afternoon will drift southeast. They may hold together long enough to affect the southwestern Texas Panhandle.
Friday otherwise will be mostly sunny and hot. Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s to just above 100 degrees. You can view forecast highs for any locations by typing the appropriate zip code in the “enter zip code” box in the section just below the introduction to this story (after you close this story!).
Monday in my story I mentioned we were, and still are, watching a tropical system then near the Yucatan Peninsula. The system is now Tropical Storm Cristobal (pronounced krees-TOH-bahl). With the broad circulation centered over land, slow weakening is forecast and Cristobal is expected to become a tropical depression by late today. Once the center re-emerges over the Gulf of Mexico, forecast to happen tomorrow (Friday) or tomorrow night, re-intensification should begin.
The current forecast moves it northward over the central and northern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. There is a risk of storm surge, heavy rainfall, and wind impacts beginning over the weekend along portions central Texas Gulf Coast to the Florida Panhandle.
If you are interested in this storm, you can track it with our Interactive Radar available both on our Weather Page here and in our Weather app (free download from your app/play store). Open the Interactive Radar menu in the lower right (on the Weather Page it’s labeled “Layers”, in the app it’s the three vertical dots in the circle). Select “Overlays” (scroll down on the Weather Page to see this option) and then select “Active Tropical Track” or “Tropical Tracks”. An active Overlay icon will change color (darker on the Weather Page, lighter in the app version). Tap/click on any icon on the radar display to bring up more info.
Cristobal is (currently) forecast to make US landfall as a tropical storm. Since 1851, eighteen hurricanes have made landfall in the continental US in June. That includes one major hurricane, which was Category 3 Audrey in 1957.
While the official season runs from June 1 through November 30, over 90% of all major (Category 3-5) hurricane activity historically occurs August through October.
