City of Levelland asking residents to reduce water usage

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The following is a statement from the City of Levelland.
Lubbock Power & Light lost power last night after severe weather rolled through the area.
That power loss is affecting one of our CRMWA substations, which, in turn, is affecting the City of Levelland’s water distribution.
Though our local wells are still running, the City of Levelland is asking all citizens to reduce water usage at this time. (turning off sprinklers and only using water as necessary) LP&L crew are working to fix this problem.
We will update you as information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.