Covenant brings family together before Lubbock woman’s brain surgery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Erin Davis was just 25 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s unexpectedly returned in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made hospital procedures a bit different and challenging for a loving family.
Two battles with breast cancer resulted in chemo and radiation treatments, as well as a double mastectomy in 2019. Then, a blood test came back abnormal in April of this year. A scan of Erin’s body revealed the cancer had spread.
“She had it in her brain, her lungs, her liver and in her bones,” Erin’s father Joe Pinson said. “When I hit her lymph node, the highway system, that’s where all that came from. We really kind of had our wind knocked out of us.”
In early May, Erin was to have breast reconstructive surgery as well as undergo a brain operation to remove a golf ball size tumor. The procedures at Covenant Health’s Joe Arrington Cancer Center, where she had already celebrated the end of a previous treatment, took place in two days.
“To have to just pull up to the hospital and say goodbye to your daughter at the front doors of Covenant is pretty tough, knowing what we are facing,” Pinson said. “It’s not like we were dropping her off for a tonsillectomy.”
Erin’s parents had cared for her young daughter, Sage, for several days before the operations while Erin was ill and her husband cared for her. But, Pinson was determined to all be together, despite visitor restrictions at the hospital, due to COVID-19.
“My mission in life that day was to get my granddaughter up to see her mama,” Pinson said. “Also, I gotta say, let her daddy and mama get out there to see their daughter.”
Pinson tells KCBD he called an administrator with Covenant, Teresa, who made the exception to bring them together for a limited time.
That wasn’t the only positive moment for this family during this difficult time. A nurse, who Erin knew, called upon three other nurses to join her in prayer outside the operating room where Erin underwent her brain operation.
“How much more of a mission or witnessing for a hospital can you get than that?” Pinson asked.
Laiken Matlock is one of the oncology nurses who has cared for Erin. She said those actions are just part of the special relationship they create with patients.
“Covenant goes out of the way sometimes and it’s more about more than just taking care of their body,” Matlock told KCBD. “It’s like their spirit and just their mood and you can just tell it, it helped her. She’s very positive anyways, but doing that I think it helped her while she was in the hospital, especially during the pandemic we have going on.”
Pinson ended up providing dinner for all the nurses on the floor that Erin was receiving treatment.
“It’s awesome to see how we impacted them,” Matlock said. “We do our job just because we love it.”
Pinson expresses his thanks to Teresa who made the visitor exception as well as Katrina and other nurses who provide exceptional care. He also says his son-in-law, Tyler, has been with Erin each step of her journey.
“If I could go to Lowe’s and build me a son-in-law by picking honesty, compassion, love and respect, I would build Tyler Davis,” Pinson said.
