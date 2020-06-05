WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott news conference on Tropical Storm Cristobal and COVID-19 response in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott will hold a news conference about the state’s activity related to Tropical Storm Cristobal and the response to COVID-19 in Texas Friday, June 5.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Tropical Storm Cristobal is continuing to soak Mexico’s Gulf coast and Central America ahead of a northward turn expected to carry it to U.S. shores.
The current path of the storm projects it will make landfall in Louisiana by Saturday night to Sunday morning.
