2 injured after separate Lubbock shootings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened late Thursday night and Friday morning.
The first was reported around 11:20 p.m. near the 1900 block of East Regis Street.
A 27-year-old man went to a relative’s house and told them he was shot. The man was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he underwent surger.
There has been no update on the severity of his condition.
Then, there was another shooting, which also involved a man in his 20s.
Police were called just before 12:30 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Toldeo. A 22-year-old man said he suffered a gunshot wound to his left side.
He was also taken to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries.
No other information has been made available on these shootings.
