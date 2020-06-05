KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ramon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ramon, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ramon is a 3-year-old brown pit who came to LAS about one week ago.
He has a quirky personality and gives a crooked smile to those who stop by to say, “hello.” He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Ramon’s adoption fees for Friday, June 56, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
