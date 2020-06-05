LPD releases body cam video, says officers followed procedures with recent use of force

Upon making contact with McDannels and asking him to place his hands behind his back, McDannels began to actively resist arrest. The two officers prevented McDannels from fleeing and placed him on the ground using an open area takedown; McDannels continued to actively resist arrest. The officer used three closed fist strikes to the lower torso/abdomen area to gain compliance. This compliance tactic falls within LPD’s less-lethal use of force policy. The officers were able to place McDannels in handcuffs at this time, and immediately inspect and inquire if McDannels was injured.