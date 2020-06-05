LPD responds to 8 can’t wait campaign recommendations

LPD Policy mandates every officer has a duty to intervene to prevent or stop the use of excessive force by another officer, and notes the discontinuation of physical force when resistance ceases or the incident is under control. In addition, it mandates officers use only force that is objectively reasonable to effectively bring an incident under control, use force only when no reasonably effective alternative appears to exist, and use only the level of force which a reasonably prudent officer would use under similar circumstances. It specifically notes our department will not tolerate the use of excessive force, and it is the policy of our department to value and preserve human life.