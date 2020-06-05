NM suspect assaults officer, steals cruiser, leads police on chase

At about milepost 77 on U.S. Highway 285, Gauna drove the stolen police vehicle head-on into a silver Dodge pick-up truck. After the crash, Gauna exited the stolen police vehicle and tried to get into to the Dodge pick-up truck that he just hit. As Gauna began to climb over the female driver of the Dodge, officers were able to subdue Gauna and take him into custody.