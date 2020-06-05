Outage remain after Thursday night storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light continues to to report outages throughout Lubbock after a Thursday night storm knocked down power lines. There are also outages reported in other parts of the South Plains.
The outages started Thursday night. At one point, 16,000 customers without power.
By about 3:30 a.m. Friday LP&L reported the number of those remaining without power went down to at least 2,000.
You can see the most recent outage map here for LP&L: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu
There are also outages reported throughout the surrounding counties, which includes Crosby, Hale and Garza.
South Plains Electric Cooperative shows almost 900 customers remain without power near Buffalo Springs, Idalou, Ralls and Abernathy. Most recent outages for SPEC here: https://www.spec.coop/content/report-outage.
There are also a few dozen reported in-between Slaton and Post. Those are being reported by Lyntegar Electric Cooperative. Those outages can be seen here:
