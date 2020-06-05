Plenty of Heat for your Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After last night’s storms we will get a break through Monday with calmer weather and plenty of heat. Moisture will hang around but it will remain dry through early next week.
As for daytime temperatures, it will be typically hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. While Saturday Lubbock will stay in the mid 90s but the communities to the west will have to deal with afternoon temps in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The afternoon highs will stay the same on Sunday. When you check my 7 day forecast you’ll find that Monday will be HOT with a high around 100 degrees.
However, by Tuesday a cold front will bring the temps back to the 80s for most of the South Plains. It appears that near normal temperatures will control the weather next Tuesday through Friday with the highs around 88 to 90 degrees.
There is a returning chance of rain by late next week.
Speaking of rain, here are rainfall totals from around the South Plains from the West Texas Mesonet group along with some of those damaging wind speeds from late Thursday.
Have a great and safe weekend.
1.92 Post 1NE
1.76 Gail 2ESE
1.69 Aiken 3WSW
1.50 Ralls 1SE
0.99 Silverton 7ESE
0.74 Graham 5SSW
0.65 Plainview 1S
0.55 Turkey 2WSW
0.53 Slaton 2NE
0.48 Fluvanna 3WNW
0.39 Lubbock 3WNW TTU
0.35 Abernathy 5ENE
0.32 Lake Alan Henry 1NW
0.25 Tahoka 3NNE
0.21 Vigo Park
0.20 Aspermont 3NE
0.17 Floydada 2NNE
0.17 Roaring Springs 3N
0.16 Snyder 3E
0.14 Tulia 2ENE
0.14 White River Lake 6NW
0.09 Jayton 1SSE
0.08 Snyder 3SSW
0.07 Amherst 1NE
0.07 Knox City 3NW
0.05 Estelline 3SSE
0.05 New Home
0.05 Paducah 10SW
0.03 Childress 2NNE
0.03 Guthrie 10WSW
0.02 Memphis 1NE
0.02 South Plains 3ENE
0.01 Hackberry 2SSE
The peak wind gust recorded at the Lubbock Airport yesterday was 77 mph. The threshold for hurricane force winds is 74 mph (sustained, rather than gusts).
Peak wind gusts (in mph) recorded by the TTU West Texas Mesonet yesterday, June 4:
94 Graham 5SSW
83 Gail 2ESE
73 Post 1NE
72 Silverton 7ESE
72 Lubbock 3WNW TTU
69 Reese Center