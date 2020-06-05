Plenty of Heat for your Weekend

As for daytime temperatures, it will be typically hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. While Saturday Lubbock will stay in the mid 90s but the communities to the west will have to deal with afternoon temps in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The afternoon highs will stay the same on Sunday. When you check my 7 day forecast you’ll find that Monday will be HOT with a high around 100 degrees.