Power outages continue as Lubbock, surrounding area clean up storm damage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews have been working all night in Lubbock and the surrounding area, trying to restore power in the aftermath of Thursday night storms that took down power poles across the South Plains.
Four poles were snapped or blown over at MLK & 50th, 50 poles were taken down along Slaton Highway. The storms left flooding in Ralls and structure damage in Post. Over 16,000 people were without power as of 10 p.m. Thursday.
Over 1,000 people are still without power in Lubbock as of Friday afternoon.
LP&L says, “All major outages such as substation lockouts and major lines down have been fixed. Broken or leaning poles continue to be an issues.”
South Plains Electric Cooperative shows customers remain without power near Buffalo Springs, Idalou, Ralls and Abernathy. Most recent outages for SPEC here: https://www.spec.coop/content/report-outage.
There are also a few dozen reported in-between Slaton and Post. Those are being reported by Lyntegar Electric Cooperative. Those outages can be seen here.
Water service has been restored to Levelland but Levelland and Brownfield are still being asked to conserve water as repair efforts continue.
Winds as high as 94 miles per hour were recorded in Post on Thursday night. SH 207, approx five miles north of Post, in Garza Co. has been closed to traffic after heavy rains damaged the roadway. Crews will begin making repairs on Tuesday, June 9. Weather permitting, the repairs are expected be completed by Friday, June 12, and the road reopened.
