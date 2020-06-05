Suspect shoots victim in leg after knocking on door demanding money

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured early Friday morning. Police were called to the 300 block of Toledo Ave. in west Lubbock just after midnight.
Officials say three people were inside of an apartment when the suspect knocked on the door. The victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Isaiah Armenta, opened the door and the suspect went inside. The report implies at least one person inside the apartment knew the suspect.
The report says the suspect pulled out a handgun from a backpack and demanded the victims give him “everything they have.”
The suspect then shot Armenta in the leg and repeated his demand.
The two other people inside the apartment ran to another room.
The suspect then fired three more shots and ran from the apartment.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
The other two victims of the robbery were not injured.
