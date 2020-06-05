WATCH: Patrick Mahomes and other NFL stars demand NFL to condemn racism

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes, Ezekiel Elliott and Odell Beckham Jr. were among over a dozen of NFL stars that joined together to send a heartfelt video message about racial inequality.
In the video, Michael Thomas starts off by stating: “It has been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered.” The NFL stars then take turns asking, “What if I was George Floyd?”
The 70-second video was released on social media platforms Thursday night and includes Saquan Barkley, Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.
The NFL players named several of the black men and women who have recently been killed along with George Floyd; including Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner.
