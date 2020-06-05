Weekend weather on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much quieter weather heading into the weekend, but also dry and hot. UPDATED at 8:05 AM CDT to add rain and wind reports.
This morning there are a few showers and thundershowers over the far eastern KCBD viewing area. These are not severe and are expected to move out of the viewing area by mid-morning.
This afternoon and tonight storms are not expected, with the possible exception of the far northwestern viewing area.
The afternoon otherwise will be mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and hot. Winds of 10 to 20 mph will be common, with gusts near 25 mph occasionally. Temperatures will peak in the mid-90s to near 100 degrees.
Tonight will be clear, slightly breezy, and very warm. Lows will range from the mid-60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the far eastern KCBD viewing area.
Our weekend weather will be sunny, somewhat breezy, and hot. However, not quite as hot as the preceding couple of afternoons.
Cristobal (pronounced krees-TOH-bahl) this morning was still over the Yucatan Peninsula, which has resulted in weakening to a tropical depression. It is still forecast to move north and, once it re-emerges over the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico, re-intensify to Tropical Storm Cristobal. It may briefly reach Category 1 strength before making landfall as a tropical storm along the Louisiana coast Sunday night. However, the effects - storm surge, heavy rain, and strong winds - are likely to begin along the central Gulf Coast Saturday morning.
As I noted in earlier stories, you can track this or any named tropical system with our Interactive Radar, available both on our Weather Page here and in our Weather app (free download from your app/play store). Open the Interactive Radar menu in the lower right (on the Weather Page it’s labeled “Layers”, in the app it’s the three vertical dots in the circle). Select “Overlays” (scroll down on the Weather Page to see this option) and then select “Active Tropical Track” or “Tropical Tracks”. An active Overlay icon will change color (darker on the Weather Page, lighter in the app version). Tap/click on any icon on the radar display to bring up more info.
The rain total at the Lubbock Airport Thursday was 0.69". The total for June is 0.69", which is 0.25" above the average for the month-to-date. The total for the year so far is 6.02", which is 0.63" below the average to date of 6.65". Last year the to-date total was 7.64".
The peak wind gust recorded at the Lubbock Airport yesterday was 77 mph. The threshold for hurricane force winds is 74 mph (sustained, rather than gusts).
Peak wind gusts recorded by the TTU West Texas Mesonet yesterday, June 4:
94 Graham 5SSW
83 Gail 2ESE
73 Post 1NE
72 Silverton 7ESE
72 Lubbock 3WNW TTU
69 Reese Center
62 Ralls 1SE
60 Tahoka 3NNE
60 Caprock Canyons State Park
60 Slaton 2NE
58 Amherst 1NE
57 Turkey 2WSW
55 O’Donnell 1N
55 Vigo Park
54 Plainview 1S
54 Hackberry 2SSE
53 Smyer
52 Snyder 3SSW
51 Snyder 3E
50 New Home
50 Fluvanna 3WNW
50 Anton 6SSW
48 Abernathy 5ENE
48 Wolfforth 6SSW
47 South Plains 3ENE
47 Floydada 2NNE
45 Knox City 3NW
45 Welch
45 Spur 1W
43 Roaring Springs 3N
43 Guthrie 10WSW
43 Jayton 1SSE
43 Aspermont 3NE
43 Tulia 2ENE
42 Happy 1E
42 Olton 6S
41 Lamesa 2SE
40 Childress 2NNE
40 Levelland 4S
39 Dimmitt 2NE
38 Memphis 1NE
38 Earth 9WSW
38 White River Lake 6NW
37 Northfield 1S
37 Brownfield 2S
36 Lake Alan Henry 1NW
35 Estelline 3SSE
35 Hart 3N
33 Muleshoe 2SSW
32 Sundown 8WSW
32 Friona 2NE
32 Morton 1ENE
31 Paducah 10SW
30 Plains 3N
29 Tatum NM 2SW
28 Seagraves 1SW
28 Hobbs NM 5NW
25 Seminole 2NNE
25 Denver City 7WNW
