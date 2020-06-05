Weekend weather on the South Plains

By Steve Divine | June 5, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 8:05 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much quieter weather heading into the weekend, but also dry and hot. UPDATED at 8:05 AM CDT to add rain and wind reports.

This morning there are a few showers and thundershowers over the far eastern KCBD viewing area. These are not severe and are expected to move out of the viewing area by mid-morning.

This afternoon and tonight storms are not expected, with the possible exception of the far northwestern viewing area.

The afternoon otherwise will be mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and hot. Winds of 10 to 20 mph will be common, with gusts near 25 mph occasionally. Temperatures will peak in the mid-90s to near 100 degrees.

Tonight will be clear, slightly breezy, and very warm. Lows will range from the mid-60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the far eastern KCBD viewing area.

Our weekend weather will be sunny, somewhat breezy, and hot. However, not quite as hot as the preceding couple of afternoons.

Cristobal (pronounced krees-TOH-bahl) this morning was still over the Yucatan Peninsula, which has resulted in weakening to a tropical depression. It is still forecast to move north and, once it re-emerges over the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico, re-intensify to Tropical Storm Cristobal. It may briefly reach Category 1 strength before making landfall as a tropical storm along the Louisiana coast Sunday night. However, the effects - storm surge, heavy rain, and strong winds - are likely to begin along the central Gulf Coast Saturday morning.

As I noted in earlier stories, you can track this or any named tropical system with our Interactive Radar, available both on our Weather Page here and in our Weather app (free download from your app/play store). Open the Interactive Radar menu in the lower right (on the Weather Page it’s labeled “Layers”, in the app it’s the three vertical dots in the circle). Select “Overlays” (scroll down on the Weather Page to see this option) and then select “Active Tropical Track” or “Tropical Tracks”. An active Overlay icon will change color (darker on the Weather Page, lighter in the app version). Tap/click on any icon on the radar display to bring up more info.

The rain total at the Lubbock Airport Thursday was 0.69". The total for June is 0.69", which is 0.25" above the average for the month-to-date. The total for the year so far is 6.02", which is 0.63" below the average to date of 6.65". Last year the to-date total was 7.64".

I will add more rainfall reports to this story later this morning.

The peak wind gust recorded at the Lubbock Airport yesterday was 77 mph. The threshold for hurricane force winds is 74 mph (sustained, rather than gusts).

Peak wind gusts recorded by the TTU West Texas Mesonet yesterday, June 4:

94 Graham 5SSW

83 Gail 2ESE

73 Post 1NE

72 Silverton 7ESE

72 Lubbock 3WNW TTU

69 Reese Center

62 Ralls 1SE

60 Tahoka 3NNE

60 Caprock Canyons State Park

60 Slaton 2NE

58 Amherst 1NE

57 Turkey 2WSW

55 O’Donnell 1N

55 Vigo Park

54 Plainview 1S

54 Hackberry 2SSE

53 Smyer

52 Snyder 3SSW

51 Snyder 3E

50 New Home

50 Fluvanna 3WNW

50 Anton 6SSW

48 Abernathy 5ENE

48 Wolfforth 6SSW

47 South Plains 3ENE

47 Floydada 2NNE

45 Knox City 3NW

45 Welch

45 Spur 1W

43 Roaring Springs 3N

43 Guthrie 10WSW

43 Jayton 1SSE

43 Aspermont 3NE

43 Tulia 2ENE

42 Happy 1E

42 Olton 6S

41 Lamesa 2SE

40 Childress 2NNE

40 Levelland 4S

39 Dimmitt 2NE

38 Memphis 1NE

38 Earth 9WSW

38 White River Lake 6NW

37 Northfield 1S

37 Brownfield 2S

36 Lake Alan Henry 1NW

35 Estelline 3SSE

35 Hart 3N

33 Muleshoe 2SSW

32 Sundown 8WSW

32 Friona 2NE

32 Morton 1ENE

31 Paducah 10SW

30 Plains 3N

29 Tatum NM 2SW

28 Seagraves 1SW

28 Hobbs NM 5NW

25 Seminole 2NNE

25 Denver City 7WNW

