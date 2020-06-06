Former Lubbock High Catcher set to play summer ball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lubbock High School catcher Matthew Garcia will be heading to South Carolina later this month to compete in the Beach Collegiate Baseball League (BCBL).
The former Westerner graduated in 2019, and went on to play for Howard Payne University in Brownwood,Texas. Garcia has played in just three games for the Yellow Jackets, recording only one at bat, and eight put outs. Howard Payne played 19 games (8-11), before their season was ended due to the Coronavirus. Garcia’s coaches later approached him about playing summer ball and competing in the BCBL.
“I’m just excited to get back to work," he said. "It’s been a while off, classes got canceled, season got canceled. Didn’t know whether this season would continue or not and I’m just thankful it is. I’m thankful to just have this opportunity to go play.”
Since the season ended, Garica has been home practicing when he could with his old travel team, the Lubbock Freaks. His dad is one of the coaches on the team, and has been helping him with his fielding and conditioning. Even though he hasn’t been able to get much batting practice in, Garcia isn’t too worried about being rusty. He said he’s been playing summer ball since he was 16, and is use to playing throughout the year.
Garcia will be joined by three of his Howard Payne teammates in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where the league will be held. The reunion will be another step of normalcy through the pandemic.
“I’m real excited to get back with the boys,” he said. “That’s been one of the hardest things for me is; when you leave to go to college, you get your friends in college and then when you come back to your hometown you don’t have your friends here. So i’m just excited to get back with the boys."
He plans to use this time together to continue to build the bond they established over half their season. But there is one bond, his teammates don’t have in common with him. It’s his love for West Texas, and representing them at the next level.
Garcia said, “You know it makes me real proud; coming out of high school I wasn’t recruited. I had to go find my way, find my school. And God blessed me with the opportunity to go play at Howard Payne, and that’s how I really see it. I’m just blessed to continue to play. Not everybody gets this chance and I just play for those guys who I know should be playing at the next level but aren’t. And so I’m real proud to represent Lubbock, and my old teammates, and just the town in general, because not everyone gets to do this. It’s a real honor to represent Lubbock.”
The league starts June 15th and will end on July 2nd.
