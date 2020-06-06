Former Lubbock High Catcher set to play summer ball

Garcia said, “You know it makes me real proud; coming out of high school I wasn’t recruited. I had to go find my way, find my school. And God blessed me with the opportunity to go play at Howard Payne, and that’s how I really see it. I’m just blessed to continue to play. Not everybody gets this chance and I just play for those guys who I know should be playing at the next level but aren’t. And so I’m real proud to represent Lubbock, and my old teammates, and just the town in general, because not everyone gets to do this. It’s a real honor to represent Lubbock.”