Hot weather expected through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fair skies are in the forecast across the South Plains Saturday night through Sunday morning.
A few showers and storms across New Mexico will move northeast and could survive just long enough to bring an isolated shower or storm to areas near the Texas/New Mexico state line.
Even if activity survives, it will have a hard time bringing meaningful rainfall to the area.
Low temperatures will be similar to Saturday morning with lows in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.
Southerly winds will be gusty at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
Sunshine returns Sunday with hot daytime highs in the middle 90’s.
South winds remain gusty at 15 to 25 mph during the day.
High pressure brings plenty of heat Monday with highs near 100 degrees.
A cold front should drop highs into the 80’s and 90’s Tuesday.
