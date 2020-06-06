Lubbock PD Assistant Chief reacts to nationwide campaign suggestions about use of force policy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Friday, The Lubbock Police Department released summarized portions of their department’s Policies and Procedures to clarify, put forward, and be transparent about their force policies.
Lubbock Police Assistant Chief Jon Caspell says they were motivated to show the public and LPD officers by a national campaign called “8 Can’t Wait”, which makes recommendations on law enforcement use of force policies to reduce chances and instances of police violence.
The campaign encourages the public across the nation to email police departments and mayors around the country and send recommendations about how they use force.
“With what’s happened over the past couple of weeks, notably, this past week, we started receiving a lot of emails, the mayor received them, our Chief of Police received them, referring to the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign. And they seem to be a lot of the same material, the same script. And so with that, it looks like there’s some sort of an internet campaign going on,” said Asst. Chief Caspell. “So we did some research and we found it. And what it is, it’s a campaign that’s being run by a group called Campaign Zero. And there they have identified some evidence based policing research, that seems to show that eight specific policy points for police departments looks like it reduces the chances and the instances of police violence and police brutality by about 72%.”
“So, you know, we got inquiries from the mayor and the city manager. And they were they were asking, ‘So does the police department do these things?’ And we were able to tell them, ‘We have these things in policy. We already touch on all of these points already,’" Caspell said, "And when we did that, we were able to reinforce it with our officers and put that press release out and include all of our officers in it to give them confidence that you know, there’s a lot of buzz out there, correct buzz, about this “8 Can’t Wait” campaign and to give them confidence that we’re already doing these things. We have them in policy, practice and training and so go out there and be confident what we’re doing follow these rules follow policy.”
Caspell says this campaign let them observe and study their own policies to see if they match up with other parties are recommending.
“What they focus on is making sure that police officers, the bad ones held accountable when you have a bad cop in your mix, that you have to report that if you see an officer that is using excessive force, you have to stop it. That if you have a situations where you can deescalate the situation, instead of using force, you should do that. And so they really are common sense. Policy points that can really look to help reduce instances of police violence.”
Asst. Chief Caspell says for the Department, looking at outside policies and recommendations from this campaign and looking at their own policies helps keep them accountable.
“When we serve, it’s a way for us to be transparent. And it’s a way to make sure that, you know, whenever we use force; whenever we are in a situation that is chaotic, and we have to use force, whether that’s a shooting, whether that’s, you know, laying on hands, whether it’s handcuffing, whatever it is,... our public needs to have faith that when we’re doing so, we’re doing so in a way that is fair, that is just, that we treat everybody right. And when the situation is brought under control, we stop that level of force. So this is important because we have to give our public measures of trust points that are in our policy that say we’re doing things right. And when we have rogue elements, when we have a bad officer that happens to do something wrong., we’re going to stop it and we’re going to hold that officer accountable.”
Caspell says this week’s newly released body cam footage of Lubbock Police using force will give them an opportunity to put policy in practice.
“You know, transparency into light. And to open the doors, say, ‘Here’s what our policy says.’ And, ‘Here is what we think about this incident.’ I know that the Chief is reviewing the incident. On the surface he has indicated, you know, if the officer appears to have done things, right, we’re going to see that; if there are things that we can improve on, we’re going to say that.”
According to Friday morning’s release from The Lubbock Police Department, they review the use of force policies yearly, and they previously adopted variations of the eight recommendations suggested by the campaign as part of these yearly reviews.
The last full review of the use of force policies occurred in November 2019. LPD says: “We are committed to providing transparency into our department, and are releasing our policies regarding the eight recommendation suggestions.”
Read a full copy of the release from Lubbock Police detailing the policy recommendations here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.