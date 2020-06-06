Lubbock police, community organizations come together to build home for Carlotte Ellis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police joined other community members in giving back to a family in need on Saturday. Charlotte Ellis got a new fence added to her future Habitat for Humanity home with the help of volunteers.
Those who donated their time and energy include the Lubbock Police Department, including Chief Mitchell, the 100 Black Men of West Texas, and members from other organizations such as My Brother's Keeper and UMC.
Charlotte is a mother to six kids who says she cannot wait to move into her new home.
As a part of getting a home from Habitat for Humanity, Charlotte helped with construction on her own home.
She says inside, electricity is on, cabinets are in, and now this fence is really getting her one step closer to closing on the house and moving in.
“It makes me feel really good. It makes me feel that I’ve accomplished something for my kids...to see things can be done, that there are people there to help you on what you want to focus on and you’ve got people to help you with that,” Charlotte said.
