Lubbock woman Erin Davis passes away after battle with cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Friday, we told you about 26-year-old Erin Davis of Lubbock and her fight with breast cancer. Today, we offer condolences to her friends and family.
It began early last year, and just this spring, the cancer spread to other parts of her body.
Back in May, we spoke to her family and Covenant Health caregivers about her treatment and the unique circumstances she suffered because of COVID-19.
That's the story we shared with you Friday. But in recent days, Erin's battle intensified.
She passed away today, Saturday, June 6.
Erin leaves behind a husband, her young daughter Sage, her loving parents and siblings, and so many others.
Her family would like to thank the "millions" who've helped them and Erin through her battle.
On behalf of KCBD, we share our deepest sympathies with Erin’s loved ones.
