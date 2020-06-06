O’Donnell Makes Healthy Effort to Grow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Big news from O'Donnell where Congressman Jodey Arrington joined the celebration.
Previously, the town had used a small part of the school as a health clinic. But now, thanks to a grant from the FMH foundation in Midland which provided the land and the grounds... and additional funds from the CH Foundation which paid for all the beds.
Now, O’Donnell officially has its own health clinic.
Dr. Melanie Richburg, CEO of the Lynn County Hospital District, said this is a dream that took two years of planning. She explained, “My vision at Lynn County Hospital District is health care closer to home and for the community of O’Donnell. We brought that to reality today and we are happy to serve them and celebrate this milestone for them.”
Jodey Arrington was also pleased to see O’Donnell take the initiative to make health care more accessible in that town. He said, “So if we’re going to have the next generation of farmers and ranchers feeding and clothing people and keeping the wheels turning on this economy, giving us energy independence, we have to make the investment in sustainable communities like O’Donnell.”
So congratulations to the folks in O’Donnell. Instead of driving to Lamesa or Tahoka like they have been for years, this new clinic allows people there to get a lot of health care issues resolved right there in their own home town.
