Peace On the East organizes cleanup in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Community members joined together to clean up parts of the Dunbar and Manhattan Heights neighborhoods in Lubbock on Saturday.
While billed as a community cleanup, organizers say they really just wanted to give everyone the opportunity to come to East Lubbock. It became more of a meet-and-greet that allowed community members to share stories and get to know each other.
A new initative called Peace On the East has organized recent walks and events bringing people together to discover the beauty of the people and neighborhoods of Lubbock.
Co-organizer Jaafar Abdullah said, "You heard so many people say i've never been over here or i didn't even know this was here. i didn't know all these people existed and lived over here. we want to help provide solutions to that. we want everyone to know their neighbors. we want people to come shop over here. we want people to buy homes over here, to beautify this neighborhood."
While they didn’t get a count of the number of people who attended today, organizers say the turnout was bigger than expected.
