Summer sizzle on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hot and dry weekend for most, if not all the KCBD viewing area. Followed by an even hotter day to kick off the work week. But a slight change to the precipitation outlook.
Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, quite breezy, and hot. There is an outside chance an isolated storm may drift from northeastern New Mexico into the far northwestern KCBD viewing area this evening or overnight. Southerly winds will range from about 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Highs will range from the mid- to upper 90s.
Tonight a few clouds may drift over the area, courtesy of the storms just mentioned. It will be breezy and very warm. Lows will range from the mid-60s in the northwest to the low 70s in the far eastern KCBD viewing area.
Sunday will be much the same. Sunny and quite breezy with a hot afternoon. Winds of 15 to 25 mph will be common, with gusts near 35 mph occasionally. Temperatures will peak in the 90s.
I've introduced a slight change to my forecast for Monday. Not the heat. It's going to be a scorcher. Triple-digit highs are likely in the Lubbock vicinity and areas to the south and east. The change is, due to residual moisture and the heat, a slim chance of isolated storms late in the day. However, the same downward motion of air (high pressure) I expect to bring the heat also will tend to suppress storm development.
NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. In today’s heat the interior of a parked vehicle can become dangerously hot in minutes: https://www.kcbd.com/2019/06/28/even-if-temperatures-arent-that-high-your-car-can-still-get-dangerously-hot/
There's much more local weather to see here on our Weather Page, including our 10-Day Forecast. That forecast, by the way, also is available in our KCBD Weather app. That app, by the way, is free in your play or app store.
You can track Cristobal in the Gulf, or any named tropical system, with our Interactive Radar, available both on our Weather Page here and in our Weather app (free download from your app/play store). Open the Interactive Radar menu in the lower right (on the Weather Page it’s labeled “Layers”, in the app it’s the three vertical dots in the circle). Select “Overlays” (scroll down on the Weather Page to see this option) and then select “Active Tropical Track” or “Tropical Tracks”. An active Overlay icon will change color (darker on the Weather Page, lighter in the app version). Tap/click on any icon on the radar display to bring up more info.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 93°, which is four degrees above the average high for June 5. The record high for the date is 106° (set in 1990).
Lubbock's low this morning, unofficially, was 68°. Lubbock’s June 6 average low is 62° and the high 89°. The record low is 45° (1917) and the record high 107° (in 1990).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:56 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:37 AM CDT.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.