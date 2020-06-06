Summer sizzle on the South Plains

You can track Cristobal in the Gulf, or any named tropical system, with our Interactive Radar, available both on our Weather Page here and in our Weather app (free download from your app/play store). Open the Interactive Radar menu in the lower right (on the Weather Page it’s labeled “Layers”, in the app it’s the three vertical dots in the circle). Select “Overlays” (scroll down on the Weather Page to see this option) and then select “Active Tropical Track” or “Tropical Tracks”. An active Overlay icon will change color (darker on the Weather Page, lighter in the app version). Tap/click on any icon on the radar display to bring up more info.