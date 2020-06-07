LSO chase ends in crash on FM 2641 & US 62/82

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a chase with deputies from the Lubbock Sheriff's Office ended in a crash on FM 2641 and US 62/82.
LSO says they were pursuing a Dodge Charger driven by a person who was evading arrest.
The driver of the Charger, identified as 40-year-old Tommy Rayvon of Crosbyton disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of FM 2641 and US 62/82, failed to yield right of way, and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling east bound on US 62/82.
The driver of the Charger was transported for possible injury to UMC. The front seat passenger of the truck was transported for possible injury to Covenant Medical Center. The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
