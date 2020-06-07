Lubbock Chamber of Commerce to host virtual Community Prayer Gathering

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has announced they will be holding a virtual Community Prayer Gathering.
According to the Chamber’s event on Social Media, the virtual gathering will be held on Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m.
Prayers will be led by City of Lubbock Police Department Chief Floyd Mitchell, Lubbock Christian University’s Matt Bumstead, and Pastor Bill Stubblefield.
The event will be live on Facebook, but viewers can also register to join in via Zoom by following this link.
“We will gather Monday morning to join in prayer for our nation and our community to help us realize the need to unite and ask the Lord’s assistance,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, “As we attempt to heal and continue through these challenging times, we must embrace our differences and come together to strengthen the ties between friends and neighbors. By coming together in prayer, we help this happen.”
