Record Heat for the Beginning of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Record heat is possible on Monday as afternoon temperatures climb to near or above 100 degrees. Gusty and dry southwest winds, plenty of sun and high pressure will create a hot afternoon for the South Plains.
The eastern areas will have a very slight chance of a few storms, but chances are low and activity, if any, will be isolated.
Fortunately, it’s a one day heat wave as much cooler air and strong winds return on Tuesday.
South to southwest winds on Monday will be replaced with strong northerly winds on Tuesday at speeds of 25-35 mph with some stronger gusts. Those northerly winds will knock the afternoon temps back to below normal for all of the region.
Tuesday’s high temps will range between 83-88 degrees from the northern to southern South Plains.
Looking ahead, warmer temperatures return Wednesday and remain in place the remainder of the week.
There is also a chance of evening storms on Thursday and a few isolated storms possible Friday afternoon.
