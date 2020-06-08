First-responders called to house fire south of Woodrow

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - First-responders have been called to a house fire in an area south of Woodrow, west of Highway 87.
It is unclear if there are any people injured because of this fire. A road leading up to the house has been blocked off by those at the scene.
The exact location is unclear, but this is south of County Road 7800 on County Road 2340.
No other details have been released at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
