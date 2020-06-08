How to avoid falling victim to roofing scammers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Thursday’s wind damage and May’s hailstorm, some Lubbock residents may be looking at getting their roof repaired. KCBD talked to the President of the Lubbock Area Roofing Contractors Association of Texas (LARCA) who shared tips on how to avoid being scammed.
Use a locally owned company.
"The risk that you take with out of town contractors if you have a problem - they may not be here to take care of it. And they’re not. They’re not always held accountable either because of that very reason. So they may cut corners on your roof. They may not do the things that they told you they’re going to do. And by the time you realize that, they’ve come and gone,” said Robert Proffitt, President of LARCA.
If the company has a door-to-door salesperson, be sure to ask for that person’s identification.
"Lubbock requires that you have a solicitation permit,” said Proffitt. “If you have a salesman that is going door to door, ask them to see their permit, they should have a badge that they're wearing."
Don’t sign anything before the company looks at your roof.
“If somebody asks you to sign something before, they look at your roof, that’s kind of a red flag,” said Proffitt. “Don’t sign anything. Don’t feel pressured into signing anything.”
LARCA formed a website to help the community identify local and credited companies.
"If a contractor is part of LARCA, that means that they’re insured,” said Proffitt. He said the company has to have a lease in Lubbock for at least two years, a good credit rating, and a good Better Business Bureau rating.
Proffitt wants to remind residence about a new bill that went into effect on September 1, 2019.
“Texas passed House Bill 2102, which makes it illegal for a roofing contractor or a contractor of any sort to help or take care of a homeowner’s deductible,” explained Proffitt. “If a contractor tells you that they can help you with their deductible, or they found a way around it, or they’re going to give you some time and a type of advertising credit, it’s not true.”
“There are some very hefty penalties for a contractor that breaks the law. It’s a $2,000 fine and up to six months in prison per occurrence,” said Proffitt.
