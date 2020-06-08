KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fiona

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Fiona, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Fiona is a 2-year-old black and tan German shepherd who has been with LAS for a little more than one week.
She likes to be close to people and lay down next to them. She is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Fiona’s adoption fees for Monday, June 8, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ramon
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.