Lubbock-Cooper ISD appoints new principal of Lubbock-Cooper High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper ISD has appointed Landon Winton as the new principal of Lubbock-Cooper High School, according to a news release sent Monday morning.
Winton, a Lubbock native, graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science degree and earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership degree from Lamar University.
Winton has been with the school district since 2004. He has been an assistant principal at the high school for three years.
“I have been at Lubbock-Cooper High School for the last 12 years and there is no place I’d rather be,” Winton said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead our incredible faculty and students and look forward to expanding upon the culture, high academic standards, and winning tradition that is Lubbock-Cooper High School.”
The move follows the exit of former LCHS Principal Angie Inklebarger, who has been promoted to an executive leadership position in the district after serving 12 years as high school principal.
“Like all of our campuses, leadership at Lubbock-Cooper High School has been exceptional,” said LCISD Superintendent Keith Bryant. “Angie Inklebarger is a Lubbock-Cooper legend and has left a powerful mark at LCHS. We have no doubt that Landon Winton will continue the campus tradition of pride and excellence. He fosters a love for the culture and family atmosphere of the campus, and we are confident that he will make a unique and meaningful impact on the lives of students and staff for years to come.”
Lubbock-Cooper High School is Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s largest campus with an enrollment of 1,770.
