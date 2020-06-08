Lubbock-Cooper ISD appoints new principal of Lubbock-Cooper High School

“Like all of our campuses, leadership at Lubbock-Cooper High School has been exceptional,” said LCISD Superintendent Keith Bryant. “Angie Inklebarger is a Lubbock-Cooper legend and has left a powerful mark at LCHS. We have no doubt that Landon Winton will continue the campus tradition of pride and excellence. He fosters a love for the culture and family atmosphere of the campus, and we are confident that he will make a unique and meaningful impact on the lives of students and staff for years to come.”