Lubbock County prepares for election changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We’re cutting back on equipment at our United locations and some of our other locations just to be able to help with a social distancing,” Election Administrator Dorothy Kennedy said. “The safety protocols that voters will need to follow, they will do a self-check of themselves to make sure they don’t have any of the COVID symptoms and, if they can, wear a mask to vote. We’ll have hand sanitation stations. We’re going to have somebody there to wipe the machines down. We’ve got gloves and different things that we’re putting into place for this [election], which will give us a good idea of where we need to go and what we need to do to be ready for October.”