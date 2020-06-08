Lubbock Police, ATF investigating 4 gun store burglaries in 9 days

The second burglary happened on June 3, 2020 just after 2:30 a.m. at Sharp Shooters, located at 5220 Marsha Sharp Fwy. Two suspects were involved in this burglary. The police report says one of the suspects “grabbed as many firearms as they could,” but dropped one as they were leaving. The officers noticed empty pistol racks were empty in the building. The second suspect helped in the burglary. The exact number of firearms taken during this burglary was not known at the time the initial report was submitted. On June 6, 2020, 17-year-old Tyrell Collins was arrested on a warrant for burglary of a building connected with this case. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $75,000 bond.