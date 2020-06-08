Relief from the heat coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Close to a record high temperatures in Lubbock today, with a high of 101 degrees.
Across the South Plains high temps soared to as high as 104 degrees at Welch with several cities in the range of 100-103 degrees.
Most communities had temperatures about 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year. It was in 1981 when most of the records were set for this day and for Lubbock it was 106 degrees.
There is relief starting overnight as a strong cold front, with plenty of wind, sweeps across the plains bringing daytime highs back to the 70s and 80s. Communities will go from above normal to below for those afternoon temps on Tuesday.
You will feel the difference with winds of 25-35, possibly over 40 mph on Tuesday in combination with the cooler air.
Although it’s a strong cold front, for this time of year, it is a dry cold front so no rain expected along or behind the frontal boundary.
The cooler air will remain in place through Wednesday with lows in the low 50s and highs in the 80s, with much less wind.
The next chance of rain will return on Thursday and Friday.
