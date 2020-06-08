Three vehicles involved in crash at 66th and Milwaukee Ave, two people with moderate injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a collision in west Lubbock involving multiple vehicles.
Lubbock Police say they were called around 8:15 p.m., to the area of 66th Street and Milwaukee Avenue. According to LPD, three cars were involved in a collision there.
Police say three people were injured; two with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries.
Please avoid the area at this time.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
