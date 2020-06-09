City Council approves resolution distributing federal Coronavirus Relief Funds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)- The Lubbock City Council passed a unanimous vote Tuesday night on a resolution that provides a little over three million dollars towards helping different programs around Lubbock during the COVID-19 outbreak.
This money comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund within The CARES Act passed by the federal government in March.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management or TDEM is administering the federal program because states administer giving funds to cities with less than 500,000 people.
Lubbock is allocated to receive $14 million to use before December 31, 2020. 20% Of that was funded immediately and was received June 3, the balance will be funded on a reimbursement basis.
And Lubbock wants to spend this money on programs that need help.
The three million approved will go towards rent and utility assistance managed by non-profit, Upbring, child care assistance, the YWCA, mortgage assistance managed by The Lubbock Housing Finance Corp, and small- business micro grants managed by Market Lubbock, INC/City of Lubbock.
The funds must go toward expenditures the city has paid for due to the Coronavirus, such as medical and public health expenses, payroll for public safety and health care employees, and to make up for any action taken by the city to make sure it’s in compliance with measures brought about by the Coronavirus.
