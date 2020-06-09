Community leader, Lubbock advertising executive Phil Price passes away at 76

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Longtime Lubbock advertising executive and community leader Phil Price passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 76.
After graduating from Texas Tech University, Phil served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and was awarded a bronze star and a purple heart. He later served on the Vietnam Center advisory board at Texas Tech.
Phil opened his advertising agency, Phil Price Advertising, in Lubbock in 1972. It is now called The Price Group.
He was involved in civic organizations and served on many boards, including the United Way, the Lubbock Area Foundation, and the President’s Council at Texas Tech University.
Phil also wrote novels and musicals that were performed at the Cactus Theater in Lubbock.
He is survived by his wife Victoria.
