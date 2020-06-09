Cool Night Ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Strong winds and cooler temperatures for the South Plains today. After hitting the century mark in some communities yesterday, we recorded some 70+ degrees temps in the northern areas today and 80s elsewhere.
Wednesday will begin as a cool one with a nighttime low of 51 in Lubbock. Normally, we would expect and average low of 66 degrees. Out northwest areas will experience a chilly morning with lows in the 40s from Plainview west to Muleshoe.
A combination of dry air, low humidity and light winds will create an ideal setting for below normal temperatures.
As for the remainder of the day it will be a very nice one. Mostly sunny, lighter winds and afternoon highs will remain in the mid 80s in Lubbock and 70s in the northwest South Plains for the second day in a row.
Thursday and Friday will warm with afternoon temperatures expected to edge back to 90s.
Summer will return just in time for the weekend.
