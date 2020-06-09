COVID-19: 3 new cases in Plainview/Hale County, 1 new death

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Hale County reported three new cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of Monday, June 9. They have 5 active cases, 54 recoveries, and five deaths, for a total of 64 cases.
CASE DETAILS
1st Case: The first confirmed case in Hale County was reported on March 24th. An adult male, age range 21-40, has recovered. His transmission type was Out of County.
2nd Case: The adult female (age range 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.
3rd Case: The adult female (age range 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.
4th Case: The adult male (age range 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local and he has recovered.
5th Case: The adult male (age range 60+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside of County and he has recovered.
6th Case: The adult female (age range 61+) has passed away. Her transmission type was Local.
7th Case: The adult male (age range 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local and he has recovered.
8th Case: The adult female (age 61+) passed away. Her transmission type was Local.
9th Case: The adult male (age 61+) has passed away. His transmission type was Local.
10th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate and he has recovered.
11th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate and he has recovered.
12th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside County and he has recovered.
13th Case: The adult female (age 61+) has passed away. Her transmission type was Indeterminate.
14th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local and she has currently recovered.
15th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.
16th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
17th Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
18th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
19th Case: The adult male (age 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.
20th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.
21st Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.
22nd Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
23rd Case: The adult male (age 41-60) currently in a medical facility. His transmission type is Indeterminate.
24th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.
25th Case: The adult female (age 61+) is currently in a medical facility. Her transmission type is Local.
26th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Indeterminate.
27th Case: The adult female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Indeterminate.
28th Case: The adult male (age 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.
29th Case: The adult male (age 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.
30th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside County.
31st Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
32nd Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside County.
33rd Case: The female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside County.
34th Case: The female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside County.
35th Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
36th Case: The male (age 0-20) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.
37th Case: The female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
38th Case: The female (age 21-40) is currently at a medical facility. Her transmission type is Local.
39th Case: The female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.
40th Case: Under Investigation
41st Case: No information provided
42nd Case: Under Investigation
43rd Case: Plainview resident, no additional information provided
44th Case: Reported May 16
45th Case:
46th Case:
47th Case:
48th Case:
49th Case:
50th Case:
51st Case:
52nd Case:
53rd Case:
53rd Case:
54th Case:
55th Case:
56th Case:
No details have been given on the latest cases. This story will be updated when more information is available.
