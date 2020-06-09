COVID-19: 3 new cases in Plainview/Hale County, 1 new death

COVID-19: 3 new cases in Plainview/Hale County, 1 new death
File photo. (Source: .)
April 1, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 9:35 AM

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Hale County reported three new cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of Monday, June 9. They have 5 active cases, 54 recoveries, and five deaths, for a total of 64 cases.

Plainview/Hale County Cases
Plainview/Hale County Cases (Source: Plainview/Hale County)

CASE DETAILS

1st Case: The first confirmed case in Hale County was reported on March 24th. An adult male, age range 21-40, has recovered. His transmission type was Out of County.

2nd Case: The adult female (age range 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.

3rd Case: The adult female (age range 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside of County and she has recovered.

4th Case: The adult male (age range 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local and he has recovered.

5th Case: The adult male (age range 60+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside of County and he has recovered.

6th Case: The adult female (age range 61+) has passed away. Her transmission type was Local.

7th Case: The adult male (age range 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local and he has recovered.

8th Case: The adult female (age 61+) passed away. Her transmission type was Local.

9th Case: The adult male (age 61+) has passed away. His transmission type was Local.

10th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate and he has recovered.

11th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate and he has recovered.

12th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside County and he has recovered.

13th Case: The adult female (age 61+) has passed away. Her transmission type was Indeterminate.

14th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local and she has currently recovered.

15th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

16th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

17th Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

18th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

19th Case: The adult male (age 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

20th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

21st Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

22nd Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

23rd Case: The adult male (age 41-60) currently in a medical facility. His transmission type is Indeterminate.

24th Case: The adult male (age 41-60) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.

25th Case: The adult female (age 61+) is currently in a medical facility. Her transmission type is Local.

26th Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Indeterminate.

27th Case: The adult female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Indeterminate.

28th Case: The adult male (age 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.

29th Case: The adult male (age 21-40) is currently at home. His transmission type is Indeterminate.

30th Case: The adult male (age 61+) is currently at home. His transmission type is Outside County.

31st Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

32nd Case: The adult female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside County.

33rd Case: The female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside County.

34th Case: The female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Outside County.

35th Case: The adult female (age 41-60) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

36th Case: The male (age 0-20) is currently at home. His transmission type is Local.

37th Case: The female (age 0-20) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

38th Case: The female (age 21-40) is currently at a medical facility. Her transmission type is Local.

39th Case: The female (age 21-40) is currently at home. Her transmission type is Local.

40th Case: Under Investigation

41st Case: No information provided

42nd Case: Under Investigation

43rd Case: Plainview resident, no additional information provided

44th Case: Reported May 16

45th Case:

46th Case:

47th Case:

48th Case:

49th Case:

50th Case:

51st Case:

52nd Case:

53rd Case:

53rd Case:

54th Case:

55th Case:

56th Case:

No details have been given on the latest cases. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.