FREE Antibody Testing for Blood Donors

If you are healthy and can give blood, your donation will be tested for COVID-19. That means you can learn whether you have ever been exposed to the virus. Brandon Baker at Vitalant says, “It’s a free, easy way to come get that test where you don’t have to mess with insurance or anything else and you also have the added benefit of helping save someone’s life with your blood donation as you normally would. Your blood will also be tested for COVID antibodies. That way, you’ll know if you have those COVID antibodies built up and you can also come back at a later date and donate that plasma which will also help hospital patients who are battling COVID.”