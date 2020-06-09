Gen. Charles Brown confirmed as USAF Chief of Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Senate has unanimously voted to confirm General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. as Chief of Staff to the United States Air Force.
General Brown, a San Antonio native and 1984 graduate of Texas Tech University, brings 35 years of service and experience to the position as he replaces General David L. Goldfein, who is retiring June 30.
The nomination of General Brown as the 22nd Air Force Chief of Staff was announced on March 2.
PREVIOUS STORY: Red Raider alum nominated to be next Air Force Chief of Staff
In his time with the Air Force, General Brown is qualified as a command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours, including 130 combat hours, and serving as commandant of the Air Force Weapons School from 2005 to 2007. He also served at U.S. Air Forces Headquarters in Europe as director, Operations, Strategic Deterrence, and Nuclear Integration.
With this confirmation, General Brown is also making history as the first African American to serve as a Service Branch Chief, and the first black Chief of Staff since Colin Powell served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989.
Governor Greg Abbott posted his congratulations for General Brown following the confirmation vote:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.