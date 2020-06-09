Gun store manager gives details on break-in, just one in recent string of burglaries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four different gun ranges and gun stores have been burglarized in the past nine days. Lubbock Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating.
Sharp Shooters, located at 5220 Marsha Sharp Freeway, was the second store to be burglarized. It happened on June 3 right after 2:30 a.m. and the manager says in their two years of business, this is the first burglary they’ve ever experienced.
“We got a phone call at around 3:15 in the morning from PD about the alarm system so we checked our cameras and the backdoor was open, so they gained access through our AC unit on the roof is how they broke in,” said Izzy Musquiz.
The exact number of firearms taken during this burglary was not known at the time the initial report was submitted, but Musquiz said the burglars did get a couple firearms.
“They did get a few firearms that we know of but that’s about it. We have a surveillance system so we caught everything that we needed.”
According to the police report, two suspects were involved in this burglary. The police report says one of the suspects “grabbed as many firearms as they could,” but dropped one as they were leaving. The officers noticed pistol racks were empty in the building. The second suspect helped in the burglary.
The police report says the officers on scene also found an air conditioning vent turned over on its side as to open the vent leading into the building.
The police report says that one set of footprints on the roof were shown to be traveling backwards, toward the way they climbed onto the roof, indicating to the officer that one of the suspects got down to the ground from the roof.
On June 6, 17-year-old Tyrell Collins was arrested on a warrant for burglary of a building connected with this case. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $75,000 bond. Musquis said this arrest is good news for them.
“Maybe they got the person that may be the start of all of it…. you know to connect some dots for other robberies. They broke into other stores in town and we’ve been cooperating with each other and keeping each other in the loop as far as information with each break in, but like I said maybe that will help get back some of our firearms.”
“It’s a loss for us of what they took. Eventually, hopefully they will recover it. The thing about stealing firearms is that it’s all serialized, so there’s a little more attention to it. ATF was here for a few hours and PD is doing a good job as far as getting the ball rolling as far as what we need to do.”
He says he hopes everyone and every store that has firearms keeps them as safe and secure as possible.
ATF is asking you notify them at 888-930-9275 if you find any of your firearms missing, lost or stolen.
