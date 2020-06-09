KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jake, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jake is a 3.5-year-old white and gray pit mix who has been with the shelter for a couple of weeks.
He is friendly but prefers the company of other dogs. He also loves to be outside.
He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Jake’s adoption fees for Tuesday, June 9, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fiona
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.