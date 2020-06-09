Lubbock man indicted for attempted sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Matthew Owens, 21, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on a charge of attempted sexual assault of a child.
According to the police report, Owens met the child at an amusement park in Lubbock. He was an employee of the amusement park at the time and had worked there for two weeks.
Owens and the child exchanged cell phone numbers and SnapChat information.
On March 17, the child asked Owens to come over knowing she was younger than 17.
Owens went to her home and snuck in through her bedroom window.
The parents saw Owens on their surveillance camera system after an alert came through and the parents confronted Owens. He told her parents he was 16 because he was scared.
The parents of the child notified law enforcement and Owens told police he got scared and ran out of the house.
Matthew Owens is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of $150,000.
