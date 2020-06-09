Lubbock man indicted for sexual assault of an adult, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon threat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aaron Guadalupe Cantu, 47, of Lubbock has been indicted on two separate charges.
The police report says Cantu forced a woman to participate in sexual acts, then striking her with his hand and a hard object and also placing his hands around her neck so she couldn’t breathe.
The victim passed out and when she came to, Cantu said, “Why are you alive? Why aren’t you dead?”
The police report says Cantu grabbed her by the throat again and “choked her out” causing her to fall to the ground and passed out again.
When she woke up, she was able to get away from Cantu briefly.
The report says he picked up a bar stool and swung it at her, hitting her on the left side of her body and lower back.
The victim then grabbed her television and threw it out of the window, which allowed her to get out of the house.
Cantu then fled in his car, and after he left the victim went back inside and passed out.
The victim said Cantu came back to the house and the abuse happened over a three day period.
The victim believes at some point, Cantu kicked her. She had a tooth knocked out during the assault.
According to the police report, the victim told police she believes Cantu had intercourse with her while she was unconscious.
The police reports state Cantu did not cooperate with the investigation and never contacted them with his side of the story.
The indictment says on on April 6, Cantu threatened a man with imminent bodily injury and used a gun during the assault.
The police report says a witness heard shots fired outside of her home.
The victim told police Cantu fired shots into the air and then taunted the victim, calling him names if he called the police.
When police arrived, they found Cantu in a bedroom in a house nearby.
Cantu had a loaded weapon in his person.
Cantu was taken into custody and was released from jail on April 15.
Aaron Guadalupe Cantu is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $80,000
