Philanthropy, kindness legacy of Lubbock advertising executive Phil Price

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local advertising executive Phil Price is dead at the age of 76.
The news of Price’s death came Monday.
His advertisements were well known in the Lubbock area, and so was he. But, there was much more to the man behind the concepts.
Those who knew Price say he was a genius when it came to his craft. But there was a lot more to him than his work.
He constantly gave back to his community and it was always appreciated.
“He had just come back from Vietnam, when the tornado hit and destroyed the business that he was coming back to work for,” Mike Meister, president and CEO of the Price Group, said.
A graduate of Texas Tech, Price started Phil Price Advertising in 1972 in the back of his wife, Victoria Price’s beauty shop. The company would later become known as the Price Group.
From there Price was able to gain recognition and respect from clients throughout Lubbock, coming up with advertisements suited just for them.
Mack Owen, who owns the Owen Group. He saw first-hand the respect clients had for Price.
“Phil was able to connect with those people in a way where they really trusted him,” Owen said.
These were big players in the business, too.
“These were business leaders that were really well-known,” Owen said. "I think of John Malouf, I think of Gene Messer
But it was not just the job Price was concentrated on. He was also about giving back to people.
“He called it pro-bono, that’s kind of the term that in the agency for work that we did on many, many charities,” Pam Sharp, COO and media coordinator of the Price Group, said.
As a veteran, helping other veterans was just one of the many efforts he worked toward.
“He fought in Vietnam, as a matter of fact he took two bullets over there two days before he was supposed to come home,” Don Caldwell, owner of Caldwell Entertainment, said.
And his contributions can be seen all around town.
“The veteran’s memorials in Lubbock,” Caldwell said, “there’s probably not any of those that he was not a major force in making that happen.”
But it wasn't just advertising, and philanthropy for Price. The stage was another passion.
“His first production as a play was the history of the American State Bank,” Caldwell said.
It was in Caldwell's Cactus Theater that Price would make his debut.
He made sure those around him learned something and carried on what they were taught.
“It’s amazing how many people work for that man and now have their own agency,” Owen said. “Their own marketing director or VP.”
And his loss will continue to be felt around Lubbock.
“Not many people can establish the credibility and name recognition he has," Sharpe said. "In so many areas.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.