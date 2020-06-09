Ropes High School returns to practice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ropes High School football team returned to the field Monday afternoon for their first practice since the Coronavirus shutdown. From coaches to players, the consensus was everyone was proud to be back.
“Considering we haven’t been out here since March it feels good seeing the new field and how it looks and everything. Feels good, honestly,” said senior offensive lineman, Louis Herrera.
Head football coach, Lane Jackson said, “It feels great to actually see the kids. And felt like I got 10 years younger after seeing the kids and getting back with the kids.”
Returning to the field, isn’t the only adjustment the Eagles are making this camp. They’re also switching from playing 6-man football to playing 11-man.
“It’s going to be different but I feel like if we work hard and we just follow what the coaches say to do; I mean they’re learning too," said senior offensive lineman Randen Reep. "It’s all a big learning process. But I feel like we can do some good if we just put in the work.”
On the first day, Ropes coaches spent majority of the first half of practices going over formations with the players. Informing them where to line up in their different formations.
Herrera said, "We got different players moving to different spots you know. And we have our fullback from last year changing to a lineman and that’s completely different for him you know. I mean he’s going to be out there blocking but at the same time he use to be able to run routes and everything.”
The coaching staff and the players put an emphasis on the offensive lineman, describing that unit as one with the most learning curve in the transition.
“In 6-man you know we could spread them out and then run around them, or not have to block as many," said coach Jackson. "11 man you got to have five guys in there that are tough, that are disciplined, and can get in there and block people.”
For players like Reep and Herrera, not being able to drop out for a pass, is going to take some time adjusting to for the upcoming season.
“Knowing that these lineman in 11-man can’t go out for routes like 6 man, it’s going to be a change cause now we just got to sit there and block," said Herrera. "And hope that they can make a play to get down the field and score for us.”
Ropes is also learning to incorporate the new safety guidelines put in place by Texas UIL. Upon arrival, each player had their temperatures taken and checked for symptoms.
“Social distancing and wearing a mask, that’s all a big deal to us," said Reep. "I mean we’re all about the safety here. Like we don’t want this to have anything to do with us. We don’t want to be the reason, this blows up again. We’re just trying to stay safe.”
In the weight room, coaches sanitized equipment each time players were finished with them. Hand sanitizers were also accessible for everyone’s use. Players were not allowed in locker rooms and were asked to all come changed and with their own water bottles.
Coach Jackson said, "We screened them all. We checked their temperature of all of them. Asked them if they had signs or if anyone in their house had had it. So we’re trying to be proactive and making sure that they’re safe, we’re safe and we don’t want to regress where we got to at this point.”
Despite all the differences from a season ago,he says he expects to keep the winning ways going on the field.
