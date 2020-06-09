Texas Tech Lady Raider legend, Noel Johnson, passes away at 47

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to TexasTech.com, Lady Raider basketball legend and 1993 NCAA Champion Noel Johnson passed away Tuesday at the age of 47 after losing her battle with ovarian cancer.
Noel Johnson was the Texas Tech starting point guard for the 1993 NCAA Championship run.
Johnson played a critical role in the program winning four-consecutive Southwest Conference titles and reaching four NCAA Sweet 16 during her career in Lubbock. Johnson played at Texas Tech from 1991-1995.
“I am heartbroken today,” Hall of Fame coach Marsha Sharp said. “Noel Johnson was one of the most decorated and beloved players in the history of Lady Raider Basketball. Her teammates and coaches respected and loved her greatly. We all send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to her family, her friends and her Midwestern State family. Rest in peace, Noey! We will miss you everyday.”
Johnson spent the last 12 years as head coach at Midwestern State, where she became the winningest coach in the program’s history in 2017.
Johnson began her coaching career as an assistant coach at Texas State, where she served from 1998-2007 and helped the Bobcats capture a Southland Conference title in 2003.
She also served as an assistant coach at North Texas from 2007-08 before taking over as head coach at Midwestern State.
Johnson graduated from Texas Tech in 1995 with a bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science degree with a minor in English. She went on to earn her master’s degree in Education from Texas State in 2002.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.