Two windy cold fronts today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two cold fronts figure promanently in our weather. Both will bring wind. Neither will bring precipitation. One will bring only slight cooling. The other significant cooling.
The first front, a Pacific cold front, moved across the vieiwng area before sunrise. Winds behind this front gusted near 50 mph. The second, a Canadian cold front, is moving across the area now. Winds behind this front may gust near 50 mph.
The air behind the first front is only slightly cooler (than that which it replaces), but it is very dry. Today is a NO BURN DAY due to the elevated to critical wildfire conditions. The combination of wind, dry fuels, low relative humidity, and sunshine promote the ignition and rapid growth of wildfires. Activities involving open flames, including burning, or which generate sparks or extreme heat are discouraged.
You can view Warnings, Watches, and Advisories using our free KCBD First Alert Weather App. Launch our interactive radar, tap the Menu icon in the lower right (three dots in a circle), then "Alerts", and then "Other" (last option, far right). Close the Menu (tap the x in the circle). Tap anywhere in a shaded area for more information. In this case, you will see a window open with a message along the lines of "Weather Alerts: Wind Advisory... High Wind Warning... Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning... in effect from ... until...."
I will add to this story later this morning!
