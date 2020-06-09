Lubbock mother indicted for aggravated assault, injury to a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alexia Lucero, 21, of Lubbock has been indicted on two different charges by a Lubbock grand jury.
Lucero has been indicted for an aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon from September 2019, and two counts of injury to a child intentionally causing serious bodily injury from April 11, 2020.
According to the Police report, officers were called to UMC about a stabbing. The victim said Lucero stabbed him because he didn’t take their son.
The victim told police Lucero shoved him and pushed him and started hitting him. When he turned around to walk away, he felt a sharp pain in his back.
When the victim turned around, he saw Lucero holding a kitchen knife. He felt blood and then drove himself to UMC.
While at the hospital, officials learned he had been stabbed twice.
The indictment says on April 11, 2020 Lucero caused serious bodily injury to a child younger than 14 by striking that child with a hard object or causing the child to strike a hard object.
The object is unknown to the grand jury. The hard object is considered a deadly weapon, according to the indictment.
Lucero is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $300,000.
