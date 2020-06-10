City of Lubbock announces Kids Summer Meal Program, Senior Meal Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the South Plains Food Bank to feed children up to age 18 and seniors ages 60 and older from Noon until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at locations across the city.
Children must be present to receive a free meal. All meals will be provided in take-out containers for curbside pickup.
Meals can be picked up at:
- Hodges Community Center - 4011 University
- Mae Simmons Community Center - 2004 Oak Avenue
- Maxey Community Center - 4020 30th Street
The Senior Meal program is also available for seniors ages 60 and older from noon until 1 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal. Those who are already enrolled and receiving transportation services are eligible for meal delivery. All meals will be provided in take-out containers for curbside pick-up. Completed paperwork is required for meal eligibility.
The senior meals can be picked up at:
- Lubbock Adult Activity Center – 2001 19th Street
- Copper Rawlings Adult Activity Center – 213 40th Street
- Mae Simmons Adult Activity Center – 2004 Oak Avenue
- Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street
- Homestead Adult Program – 5401 56th Street
Both programs are designed to provide a hot, nutritious lunch within the City of Lubbock.
